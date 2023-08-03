trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643960
Delhi Ordinance Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today,

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Delhi Ordinance Row: Delhi Ordinance Bill will be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament today. During the presentation of the bill, there are possibilities of uproar in the house. Yesterday, the Delhi Services Bill was introduced, after which a huge uproar was witnessed by the opposition.

