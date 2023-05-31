NewsVideos
Delhi Police can conduct psychoanalysis test of accused Sahil in Sakshi Murder Case

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Delhi Murder Case: Police can conduct Psycho Analysis Test (PAT) of accused Sahil in Delhi's Sakshi murder case today. This test will last for about three hours. During the Psychoanalysis Test, Sahil will be asked questions about his family, friends and his lifestyle. Know in this report what can happen during this test and what will be the procedure?

