Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, son of Udayanidhi Stalin, said that Sanatana Dharma is like mosquitoes, dengue and malaria, and "it has to be eradicated". After which a complaint has been filed against him in Delhi Police.
