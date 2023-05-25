NewsVideos
Delhi Police High level meeting regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament at headquarters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
A high level meeting is going on at the Delhi Police Headquarters regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament. In the meeting, the police is discussing about the security on the day of inauguration of the new parliament building. Let us tell you that 20 opposition parties of the country have refused to participate in the inauguration of the Parliament House. At the same time, wrestlers are protesting in Jantar Mantar in the case of sexual harassment on Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

