Delhi Police interrogates Brij Bhushan Singh twice

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Wrestlers Protest: MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was repeatedly questioned by Delhi Police regarding the allegations of wrestlers. Learn in detail in this report what Delhi Police did during interrogation.

Big evidence found by CBI from the place of incident?
1:38
Big evidence found by CBI from the place of incident?
WTC Finals: Anjum Chopra Talks About KS Bharat, Ishan Kisan and Indian Bowling Lineup
6:22
WTC Finals: Anjum Chopra Talks About KS Bharat, Ishan Kisan and Indian Bowling Lineup
'America' salutes India's democracy... If you want to see democracy then go to 'Delhi'
2:28
'America' salutes India's democracy... If you want to see democracy then go to 'Delhi'
The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!
5:32
The bridge worth crores was washed away in the government of uncle-nephew, politics intensified!
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!
1:53
Shocking Video of Bihar's cemetery!

