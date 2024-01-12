trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709011
Delhi Police witnesses huge reshuffle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Delhi Police has witnessed major reshuffle. As per latest reports, Top police officers have been transferred. Deependra Pathak has been made Special CP Security. While on the other hand, Ravindra Yadav have been made Special CP Law and Order. Know in detail in this report which IPS officers have been transferred.

