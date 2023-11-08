trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685738
Delhi Pollution: Big decision of Delhi government on deadly pollution in Delhi.

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Delhi Pollution: Delhi Government has taken a big decision on the deadly pollution in Delhi. Delhi government has announced the closure of all government and private schools...Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that due to increasing pollution in Delhi, the government has decided to close the schools. Schools will remain closed from tomorrow till 18th November.
