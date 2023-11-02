videoDetails

Delhi Pollution: Pollution season has arrived in Delhi NCR.

| Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

Delhi Pollution: With the arrival of cold in Delhi-NCR, pollution has entered Delhi NCR. Delhi-NCR gets covered in smog every year due to the burning of paddy straw in Punjab-Haryana. In other words, just as there are three seasons of summer, rain and winter, similarly now the fourth season has also started coming in the country. This season reaches Delhi NCR without any delay every If you start feeling cough as soon as you leave the house, then do not mistake it for cold or cough. This can be a side effect of pollution. Chest tightness and burning sensation in the eyes are the main symptoms of this season of pollution. In terms of pollution, the situation in Delhi is much worse than the capitals of other countries. year along with winter. This season of pollution in Delhi causes difficulty in breathing for the local people.