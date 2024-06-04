Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755311
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: PM Modi's first reaction on the results of Lok Sabha elections has arrived. BJP missed majority in Lok Sabha elections 2024. With the counting of Lok Sabha election results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether NDA government will be formed in the country or whether INDIA alliance will win? People across the country including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are keeping their eyes on this result. According to the Election Commission, during the counting, first the ballot paper votes will be counted, after which the EVM votes will be counted. Watch the biggest coverage of Lok Sabha election results LIVE on Zee News.

All Videos

Watch JP Nadda's Speech over Lok Sabha Election Results
Play Icon05:53
Watch JP Nadda's Speech over Lok Sabha Election Results
Know what Asaduddin Owaisi said after defeating Madhavi Latha
Play Icon02:42
Know what Asaduddin Owaisi said after defeating Madhavi Latha
Watch Dimple Yadav's first reaction on winning Mainpuri Seat
Play Icon01:04
Watch Dimple Yadav's first reaction on winning Mainpuri Seat
KL Sharma issues statement after defeating Smriti Irani in Amethi
Play Icon01:36
KL Sharma issues statement after defeating Smriti Irani in Amethi
Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results
Play Icon45:34
Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results

Trending Videos

Watch JP Nadda's Speech over Lok Sabha Election Results
play icon5:53
Watch JP Nadda's Speech over Lok Sabha Election Results
Know what Asaduddin Owaisi said after defeating Madhavi Latha
play icon2:42
Know what Asaduddin Owaisi said after defeating Madhavi Latha
Watch Dimple Yadav's first reaction on winning Mainpuri Seat
play icon1:4
Watch Dimple Yadav's first reaction on winning Mainpuri Seat
KL Sharma issues statement after defeating Smriti Irani in Amethi
play icon1:36
KL Sharma issues statement after defeating Smriti Irani in Amethi
Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results
play icon45:34
Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results