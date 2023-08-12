trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648036
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Wayanad for the first time after being reinstated as LS MP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi left for his parliamentary constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad on August 12 from his residence in Delhi. He will be visiting Kerala for the first time after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP. Lok Sabha Secretariat on August 07 restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. The Congress leader will be in Wayanad for a two-day visit.

