BJP suffers huge setback in UP, Cong-SP win more seats

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

UP Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Update: The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 were announced on June 4. Meanwhile, BJP lost in many states. BJP had to face heavy losses in UP. Although this time NDA government is being formed once again, but due to the claim of crossing 400, BJP could not even cross the figure of 300. In this report, know the five reasons due to which BJP lost in UP?