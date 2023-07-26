trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640539
Delhi Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi-NCR in the morning, pleasant weather, water logging in many areas

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Delhi Rain Breaking: Heavy rains have started in Delhi-NCR in the morning, where people got relief from the heat due to the rains, there has been water-logging in many areas. Due to which people may have to face difficulties during the day.
