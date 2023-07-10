NewsVideos
Delhi Suicide Case: Female Medical Officer commits suicide in 5 star hotel, Plice engaged in investigation

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Big news is coming out from Delhi. Where the case of suicide of a female medical officer has come to the fore. In fact, a woman's body has been found hanging in a room of a 5-star hotel in Delhi. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started the investigation by taking the dead body into custody.

