Delhi University Professor Released From Nagpur Central Jail: GN Saibaba Released After Acquittal In Maoist Link Case

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Breaking News: GN Saibaba, along with six others, has been released from Nagpur Central Jail following their acquittal by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on March 5th in a Maoist link case.

