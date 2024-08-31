videoDetails

Suspected militants kidnap Pak Army officer

| Updated: Aug 31, 2024, 08:38 AM IST

Taliban fighters kidnapped a Colonel of the Pakistani Army. He was kidnapped from Pakistani territory and taken to Afghanistan. And Pakistan's top Generals could not do anything. The Taliban, which Pakistan was supporting till yesterday with full faith, has carried out such a strike, after which both the Pakistani Army Chief and the Prime Minister of Pakistan are hiding their faces. Now the Taliban has placed such a demand that the Pakistani General has been shocked. Watch the next special report on the biggest embarrassing news for Islamabad.