Delhi's Air Quality Index recorded at 400 mark today

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Air Pollution is continuously rising in Delhi. Meanwhile, AQI was recorded beyond 400 today. As per latest reports, Delhi government is planning to take steps to prevent pollution. Although there is still suspense on odd-even in Delhi, Kejriwal is considering artificial rain to combat pollution in Delhi.
