Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Vigorous preparations have started for the G20 Summit which is going to be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi from 8th to 10th September where different Prime Ministers of the world will participate. In India, where guests are given the status of God, this time all the guests are going to be welcomed in a grand manner with different types of flowers. All guests will also be given Modi jackets to wear.
