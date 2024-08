videoDetails

Deshhit: 3 terrorists killed in two separate encounters in Kupwara

Sonam | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

As the dates of elections in Jammu and Kashmir are coming closer, terrorism in the valley is trying to carry out its nefarious designs. But every trick of the terrorists is failing in front of the heroes of India. Through Operation All Out, the Tigers of India are wiping out the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir, which was called heaven, has become hell for the terrorists.