videoDetails

Deshhit: After 24 hours of travel, Mafia Atiq Ahmed reached Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

After 24 hours of travel, now Mafia Atiq Ahmed has reached Prayagraj. Atiq Ahmed told the media that the mafia has already ended, now it is being rubbed. Tonight Mafia Atiq will remain in Naini Jail, tomorrow he will be produced in the court.