Deshhit: After reaching Pakistan, Anju told the truth...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Anju Pakistan News: After Seema Haider came to India from Pakistan, now an Indian woman Anju has reached Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend. But she will return to India on 20 August. This information was given by Anju's Pakistani friend Nasrullah, to meet whom she reached the neighboring country. Nasrullah has also rejected the claims of having a love affair with Anju.
