Deshhit: Akhilesh’s Political Strategy Troubles Owaisi in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 02:42 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav is eyeing a political comeback in Maharashtra, aiming to regain the ground lost to Asaduddin Owaisi over the years. With the SP’s recent success in UP elections, Akhilesh is ready to challenge Owaisi in Muslim-majority areas. Tensions are high as both leaders prepare for a face-off. Watch this report for the inside story on the rising political rivalry between Akhilesh and Owaisi.