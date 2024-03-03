trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727121
Deshhit: Bhojpuri star shakes BJP in Bengal

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh has given a big blow to BJP in Bengal. Within 24 hours of announcing his candidature from Asansol, he announced his withdrawal from the election contest. Pawan has not yet given the reason why he backed out, but he has definitely announced through a post on X.

