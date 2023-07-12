trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634593
Deshhit: Chandrayaan 3 will be launched from Sriharikot on July 14, after 45 hours the 'moon' is ours!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Deshhit: Chandrayaan 3 will be launched from Sriharikot on July 14, now only 45 hours are left for the launch of Mission Chandrayaan 3. Learning a lesson from the failure of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, India has made 21 new changes this time.
