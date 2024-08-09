Advertisement
Deshhit: CM Yogi Strict Plan Amid UP By-Election

Sonam|Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Deshhit: Amidst the preparations for the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, there is a lot of activity in the NDA camp. It is reported that BJP is preparing to contest on most of the seats. On the other hand, the allies are expected to get only one seat. Actually, BJP wants to contest the elections with the lotus symbol on most of the seats. So that there is no confusion among the voters. But now it remains to be seen what will be the reaction of the allies on the pain of not getting the seat.

