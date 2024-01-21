trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712310
Deshhit: know, how to make Ram Mandir earthquake-proof for thousand years

|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Deshhit: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: Ram Mandir is being celebrated not only in India but all over the world. Pictures of celebrations celebrating the consecration of Ram Temple are emerging from every corner of the world. Ram temple has been built with such technology that it will not be affected by any disaster for thousands of years. It is being told that Ram temple is earthquake resistant.

