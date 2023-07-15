trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636017
Deshhit: Modi respected in Muslim country UAE

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Deshhit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit to hold a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key bilateral issues. He was welcomed at the airport.
