NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: 'Modi' will give 'yoga message' to the world from UN headquarters

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
PM Modi will lead the 9th edition of International Yoga Day on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during his official visit to the US. At this time in the whole world, PM Modi is visiting America.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 19, 2023
play icon3:50
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 19, 2023
Deshhit: 'Khalistanis' have their own graves! Enemy of the country, dealt with in Canada
play icon3:18
Deshhit: 'Khalistanis' have their own graves! Enemy of the country, dealt with in Canada
Deshhit: TV will break in Pakistan..Weeping in Pakistanis after seeing Modi
play icon27:11
Deshhit: TV will break in Pakistan..Weeping in Pakistanis after seeing Modi
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!
play icon1:32
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!
Rajnath Singh's brash look on UCC... made everyone stop talking with his 1 minute speech!
play icon1:9
Rajnath Singh's brash look on UCC... made everyone stop talking with his 1 minute speech!

Trending Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 19, 2023
play icon3:50
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 19, 2023
Deshhit: 'Khalistanis' have their own graves! Enemy of the country, dealt with in Canada
play icon3:18
Deshhit: 'Khalistanis' have their own graves! Enemy of the country, dealt with in Canada
Deshhit: TV will break in Pakistan..Weeping in Pakistanis after seeing Modi
play icon27:11
Deshhit: TV will break in Pakistan..Weeping in Pakistanis after seeing Modi
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!
play icon1:32
Deshhit: Grand welcome of 'Modi' in America...Pakistan will die of shock!
Rajnath Singh's brash look on UCC... made everyone stop talking with his 1 minute speech!
play icon1:9
Rajnath Singh's brash look on UCC... made everyone stop talking with his 1 minute speech!
Zee Hindustan,21 June,yoga day 21 june,21 june 2020,yoga diwas 21 june,yog diwas 21 june,june 21 (day of year),21 june 2022 international yoga day,why yoga day celebrate on 21 june,21 june ko yoga day kyu manaya jata hai,21 june ko yog divas manane ka karan,21 june ko yog divas kyon manate hain,21 june ko kya hone wala hai,yog divas 21 june ko kyu manaya jata hai,21 june ko yog divas kyon manaya jata hai,grand international yoga day celebrations on june 21 : promo,