NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Pakistan got the certificate of 'beggar'!

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
There is no way left to avoid defaulting in front of Pakistan. After displeasure of IMF on Pakistan's budget, now the hope of getting loan has also been shattered.

All Videos

“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval
play icon2:52
“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval
Compound Semiconductors Can Make Electric Vehicles More Lucrative Than Ever: Dr Andy G Sellar, CSA Catapult
play icon3:54
Compound Semiconductors Can Make Electric Vehicles More Lucrative Than Ever: Dr Andy G Sellar, CSA Catapult
Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC
play icon55:40
Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening
play icon1:32
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening
Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections
play icon4:10
Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections

Trending Videos

“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval
play icon2:52
“India wouldn’t have been partitioned if Netaji was alive…” NSA Ajit Doval
Compound Semiconductors Can Make Electric Vehicles More Lucrative Than Ever: Dr Andy G Sellar, CSA Catapult
play icon3:54
Compound Semiconductors Can Make Electric Vehicles More Lucrative Than Ever: Dr Andy G Sellar, CSA Catapult
Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC
play icon55:40
Taal Thok Ke: Anger in the country after tampering with facts in Adipurush, petition filed in HC
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening
play icon1:32
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening
Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections
play icon4:10
Big news on Bengal Panchayat elections
pakistan budget 2023,pakistan economic crisis,pakistan news live,latest news budget,pakistan news today,Pakistanis,pak budget 2023,Pakistan government,pakistan imf news today,pakistan imf latest news,Pakistan,Defense budget,Economic crisis,pakistan imf loan latest news,Budget,budget pakistan 23-24,Budget 2023,budget news,Budget speech,Shehbaz Sharif,Pakistan crisis,