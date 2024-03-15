NewsVideos
Deshhit: Pakistan reaction on CAA in India

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Pakistan Reaction on CAA: After the release of CAA notification in India, continuous reactions are coming from Pakistan. There are reports of stampede there. According to the CAA law, people of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came to India from Pakistan till 31 December 2014 will be given Indian citizenship.

