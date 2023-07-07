trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632361
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Seeing the pictures of Chandrayaan 3, 'electricity fell' on Pakistan, people are cursing the government

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Deshhit: Seeing the pictures of India's Chandrayaan 3, it is as if lightning has struck Pakistan, the people there are cursing the government which is going through hardship. The people of Pakistan feel that India is running like a rocket in space
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi NEWS: Prime Minister Modi said in Kashi – I know you people will handle everything
play icon9:32
PM Modi NEWS: Prime Minister Modi said in Kashi – I know you people will handle everything
Russia expels nine Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move, Shuts Consulate
play icon1:14
Russia expels nine Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move, Shuts Consulate
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
play icon2:5
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
play icon2:20
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi NEWS: Prime Minister Modi said in Kashi – I know you people will handle everything
play icon9:32
PM Modi NEWS: Prime Minister Modi said in Kashi – I know you people will handle everything
Russia expels nine Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move, Shuts Consulate
play icon1:14
Russia expels nine Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move, Shuts Consulate
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
play icon2:5
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
play icon2:20
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
Chandrayaan 3,Pakistan,PM Modi,ISRO,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Shahbaz Sharif,shahbaz sharif news,pakistani public reaction on india,indian army vs pakistan army,indian space technology vs pakistan technology,pm modi latest about pakistan,who won 1971 w@r,who won 1965 w@r,world affairs,chandrayaan-3 ready for launch,isro announce launch date of chandrayaan-3,chandrayaan-3 ready to launch,sparco vs isro,chandrayaan-3 bengaluru,chandrayaan-3 launch date,