Deshhit: Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim got Ateeq-Ashraf murdered!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Mafia Atiq and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by 3 assailants. Atiq was seen gesturing to someone before the murder. So there Ashraf was about to make an important disclosure about Guddu Muslim in the media. At this time both Guddu Muslim and Shaista are absconding. Now questions are being raised whether these two got Ateeq-Ashraf murdered in connivance with the opponents?