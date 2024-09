videoDetails

Deshhit: The Baba Who Turned Rice into Gold—A Tale of Deception

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 03:00 AM IST

Have you ever seen rice turn into gold? In Kota, a conman posing as a 'baba' spun a web of lies so convincing that people fell for his trick. He claimed he could turn rice into money and bricks into gold. Now, the 'baba' has disappeared, leaving people who invested in him with nothing but regret, desperately searching for him after losing their hard-earned money. Watch the full report on this shocking scam.