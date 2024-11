videoDetails

Deshhit: The Complete Truth Behind Mirapur Violence During Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 02:34 AM IST

During the UP by-elections, a video from Mirapur, Muzaffarnagar, went viral showing SHO Rajeev Sharma threatening women with a pistol. However, the unedited footage reveals a different story. What really happened in Kakrauli village? Watch Zee News’ exclusive report to uncover the truth behind this viral incident.