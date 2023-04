videoDetails

Deshhit: The 'dirty business' of Pakistanis in Britain

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:02 AM IST

Britain's Home Minister Suella Braverman has made very serious allegations against British-Pakistani men. He said that there is a gang of British-Pakistani, who give drugs and rape British girls. After which Shahbaz Sharif's Pakistan is being disgraced all over the world.