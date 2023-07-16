trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636051
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, returning from his trip to France, reached the Muslim country from which Pakistan had reached to ask for a loan. PM Modi was given such a grand welcome in this Muslim country UAE, seeing which Pakistan and other countries of the world were shocked. In fact, when PM Modi reached UAE's Abu Dhabi airport, he was warmly welcomed by Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of UAE. After this, the President of UAE also made PM Modi wear a friendship band during the meeting. At the same time, agreement was also made between the two countries on many trade issues. India and UAE also discussed dealing with terrorism together.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!
play icon7:48
Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
play icon9:58
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
play icon42:48
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 15, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 15, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs
play icon18:36
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!
play icon7:48
Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
play icon9:58
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
play icon42:48
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 15, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon3:44
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 15, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs
play icon18:36
World At War: Ukraine has shortage of weapons, Joe Biden took a big decision । Cluster Bombs
pm modi uae visit,narendra modi uae visit,pm modi visit abu dhabi,narendra modi uae visit today,modi uae visit 2023,Chandrayaan 3,uae sheikh mohammed bin rashid,sheikh mohammed welcomes modi,dubai prince welcomes modi,chandrayaan 3 launching,modi france visit 2023,PM Modi in UAE,Deshhit,India vs Pakistan,uae on terrorism,india uae relations,india-uae trade statistics,pm modi uae friendship band,