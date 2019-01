Deshhit: Yogi Adityanath's UP cabinet meets in Prayagraj, announces key projects

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, on Tuesday, held a meeting at Prayagraj, the site of Kumbh Mela. Besides a host of other decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting, Yogi Adityanath also announced the plans to construct Ganga-Expressway- claimed to be the largest expressway in the world.