Devotees gathers in temples to get a glimpse of Mahadev on first day of Sawan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
The month of Shravan has started from today (July 4) and the crowd of Shiva devotees has started gathering outside the temples. This time Sawan will be from 4th July to 31st August. After 19 years, there is a coincidence of 8 Mondays in Sawan.
