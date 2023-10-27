trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680419
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Did Iran give training to Hamas terrorists?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
Israeli security forces have killed another top commander and rocket man of Hamas. Israeli security forces say that it attacked and killed Hassan al-Abdullah, the chief of Hamas's Northern Unit rocket array.
Follow Us

All Videos

Will America save Israel in the Middle East?
play icon6:19
Will America save Israel in the Middle East?
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
play icon11:33
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
Sri Lanka defeated England in the World Cup
play icon25:53
Sri Lanka defeated England in the World Cup
Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?
play icon24:33
Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
play icon33:7
ED action in Rajasthan before elections

Trending Videos

Will America save Israel in the Middle East?
play icon6:19
Will America save Israel in the Middle East?
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
play icon11:33
Mid night attack of Israeli army on Hamas!
Sri Lanka defeated England in the World Cup
play icon25:53
Sri Lanka defeated England in the World Cup
Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?
play icon24:33
Rajasthan Election: ED CBI action, fight of 'revenge'?
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
play icon33:7
ED action in Rajasthan before elections
Hamas commander killed,destruction in gaza video,gaza ke haalat,gaza tabahi ka video,gaza mein tabahi,Gaza Strip,destruction in gaza,Gaza Evacuation,Israel Gaza,israel gaza conflict,Gaza Hospital Strike,gaza under attack,gaza news,airstrikes gaza,Gaza airstrikes,gaza air raids,gaza hospital,gaza deaths,gaza strip tunnels,gaza bombardment,Israel Hamas War,israel palestine update,people dying in gaza no food,missile attack on gaza,gaza patti,DNA,