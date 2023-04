videoDetails

DIG Anant Dev explains Asad Ahmed and Ghulam's Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case in Jhansi, Asad, son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, was killed by UP Police STF team. Shooter Ghulam was also encountered along with Atiq's son. Regarding this, UP Police encounter specialist Anant Dev spoke to Zee News, know what he said.