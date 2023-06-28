NewsVideos
Disclosure of society people on goat dispute in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Mumbai Bakra Controversy: In Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, there was a fierce ruckus regarding goats before Bakrid. Uproar after goats were brought for sacrifice in Mira Road society near Mumbai. Police deployed in the society, see what the people of the society said.

Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
play icon8:32
Aadmi Party General Secretary Sandeep Pathak makes big statement in support of UCC
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
play icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Visits Bike Mechanic In Karol Bagh, Continues The Bharat Jodo Yatra
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
play icon12:43
Uttarakhand's draft prepared on Uniform Civil Code!
Why Dhirendra Shastri laughed after watching the movie Adipurush?
play icon2:2
Why Dhirendra Shastri laughed after watching the movie Adipurush?
Watch CM Dhami's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News on UCC
play icon5:6
Watch CM Dhami's EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News on UCC

