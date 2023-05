videoDetails

DK Shivkumar makes big claim ahead of Karnataka CM Name Announcement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

After the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections today, it is expected that the name of the new Chief Minister will be announced in Karnataka today. Meanwhile DK Shivkumar has left for Delhi. Before leaving, DK Shivakumar made a big statement and said, 'If I am eligible then I will get the responsibility'.