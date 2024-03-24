Advertisement
DNA: 140 Dead After terrorist attack in Moscow

Sonam|Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
DNA: On 22 March 2024, a terrorist attack took place in Moscow, the capital of Russia. This is considered to be the biggest attack in the history of Russia. Russian President Putin was re-elected and became the President. More than 140 people have lost their lives so far. ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack.

