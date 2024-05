videoDetails

DNA: 2 killed, as SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike

Sonam | Updated: May 30, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

The Fortuner car which took the lives of two youths. That car was traveling in the convoy of Karan Bhushan, son of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and BJP candidate from Kaiserganj. Karan Bhushan was also in this convoy. According to eyewitnesses, the Fortuner in the convoy overtook a vehicle at high speed and hit the bike coming from the front.