DNA: 92 year old Saliman Amma gave exam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
You must listen to the story of 92 year old Saliman Amma, a resident of Bulandshahr. Here 92 year old Saliman not only reached the Nav Bharat Sakshar examination center with the help of crutches but she also took part in the examination with trembling hands.
