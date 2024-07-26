Advertisement
DNA: Agniveer arrested in Punjab for vehicle snatching

Sonam|Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
Ever since the Agniveer scheme was implemented... the opposition has been saying that Agniveer is like a part-time job... the opposition was saying that after losing the job, Agniveer will loot... and today that fear has been proved correct... Mohali Police has arrested 3 people in the case of robbery and theft. The accused had booked a cab…and then looted the cab driver and fled. The name of one of the arrested people is Ishmeet Singh alias Ishu… who had joined the Indian Army as Agniveer in the year 2022.

