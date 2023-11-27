trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692908
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
India has always been serious about Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is a dangerous Khalistani terrorist for India whom India wants to catch at all costs. But the truth is that this wish of India is not being fulfilled because of the Khalistan supporters present in America and Canada. There is double standards in Western countries regarding terrorists.
