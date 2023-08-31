trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656195
DNA: America's Florida flooded, Hurricane Idalia drowns Florida

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
DNA: Hurricane Idalia has caused huge devastation in Florida in America...so much devastation that only devastation is visible all around. Dangerous Hurricane Idalia hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. At the time it hit the west coast of Florida, the speed of the storm was around 205 kilometers per hour. Strong winds tore down most everything in its path...Hundreds of trees were uprooted..Cars were overturned, roofs were blown off houses....Hurricane idalia reduced hundreds of homes to rubble in Florida . Due to the storm Idalia, waves 15 feet high arose in the sea. The storm was accompanied by heavy rains which created a flood-like situation.
