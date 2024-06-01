Advertisement
DNA: Analysis of 'Deadly Heat'

Sonam|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
The entire North India is suffering from heat wave. Be it Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, Odisha or Jharkhand, heat is proving fatal in every state. 5 Home Guards who were on election duty have died in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Due to the scorching heat and heat wave, these Home Guards who came on election duty had high blood pressure and high fever. According to the data of Center for Disease Control, there have been 60 deaths due to heat wave in the country since March 1.

