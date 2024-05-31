Advertisement
DNA: 'Analysis' of last phase of voting

Sonam|Updated: May 31, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
The campaign war for Lok Sabha elections 2024 ended today. Now the seventh and last phase of voting will take place on June 1. In the last phase, voting will be held on 57 seats in 7 states and 1 union territory, Chandigarh. Voting will be held in these 7 states UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. The last phase of elections is also important because voting is to be held on Varanasi seat also. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the election battle from Varanasi.

