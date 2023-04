videoDetails

DNA: Asad knew the murderer of his father?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

In the Atiq-Ashraf murder case, today the police has repeated the crime scene at the place of the murder. Shooter Arun Maurya has been a part of the WhatsApp group of Asad, son of Mafia Atiq. Asad had formed a group by the name of Sher-e-Ateeq. In which stories related to Atiq were shared.